Heavy rain leads to flooding in some Texas counties

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Heavy rain in the Brazos Valley has led to flooding in several areas. (Source: Michaela Dorsey/Twitter)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Heavy rain the Brazos Valley has led to flooding in several areas. 

The College Station Police Department warned drivers of high waters in areas such as College Main and Spruce Avenue, as well as Glade and Holleman. 

One Texas A&M student also captured flooding that happened at the College Station campus. 

