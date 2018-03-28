Heavy rain leads to flooding in some Texas counties

Heavy rain in the Brazos Valley has led to flooding in several areas. (Source: Michaela Dorsey/Twitter)

The College Station Police Department warned drivers of high waters in areas such as College Main and Spruce Avenue, as well as Glade and Holleman.

One Texas A&M student also captured flooding that happened at the College Station campus.

Several cars throughout the city have stalled out after attempting to drive through high water, causing further traffic problems (not to mention potential damage to the vehicles). Turn Around #ItsNotWorthIt — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 28, 2018

