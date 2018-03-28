VIDEO: George W. Bush shows off his dance moves at nephews wedding

Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
Such spending would likely require approval from Congress.More >>
A high school teacher has been put on administrative leave as Bruceville-Eddy police and district staff investigate reports that the teacher made a threat to a student.More >>
A high school teacher has been put on administrative leave as Bruceville-Eddy police and district staff investigate reports that the teacher made a threat to a student.More >>
The Killeen Police Department said the Bell County District Attorney's Office is charging a 31-year-old man with murder after a man died in a shooting in Killeen Wednesday.More >>
The Killeen Police Department said the Bell County District Attorney's Office is charging a 31-year-old man with murder after a man died in a shooting in Killeen Wednesday.More >>
A 25-year-old man has turned himself in the Harker Heights police for the murder of a 35-year-old man on Feb. 10.More >>
A 25-year-old man has turned himself in the Harker Heights police for the murder of a 35-year-old man on Feb. 10.More >>