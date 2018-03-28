VIDEO: George W. Bush shows off his dance moves at nephews wedding

The former U.S. president George W. Bush showed off his dances moves at his nephew's wedding over the weekend, according to the Austin Statesman.

Bush attended the wedding of Pierce Bush and Sarahbeth Meltonn at the Garden of the Gods park in Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with other famous members of the Bush family, including Pierce’s sister, pregnant Lauren Bush Lauren, and George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush Hager.

During the event, Bush was captured on camera dancing to the popular song “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).”

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.