Manziel throws, Aggies shine at pro day

Heisman trophy winner Johnny Manziel described it perfectly when talking about his impact on Aggie football's pro day.

'I know when I get involved sometimes it can become about me and it's really not."

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams were in attendance Tuesday morning as the Aggie hopefuls ran, jumped, and lifted their way towards the NFL.

The two biggest names: wide receiver Christian Kirk, and safety Armani Watts. Most experts have them being drafted high in April's NFL draft.

Kirk did not participate in the testing drills, but Watts did and hoped to increase his draft stock by doing so.

Kirk caught passes from Manziel, giving Aggie fans flashes of what could've been.

"We just kind of missed out," said Manziel, "With me leaving and him just coming in."

Manziel threw well, looking more like the celebrated college player he was versus the partier he's become known as in recent years.

"I feel like I've changed. But, that doesn't matter. I can say that until I'm blue in the face. Until I get the opportunity to show consistent good behavior, none of that matters."

The former Aggie signal caller was only there at Kirk's invitation.

"I asked him if he would come out if he was available and he said he'd be ready. I actually went out to California last week and worked out with him."

Kirk says he has private workouts scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots just to name a few. Watts is still waiting for his one-on-one invites.

The NFL Draft begins April 26.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.