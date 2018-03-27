Police: Man attacks dog with machete in Hamilton

A family is lucky to have their dog back alive after police said it was attacked by a neighbor with a machete.

The bloody incident happened on Mar. 21 in Hamilton, about 75 miles west of Waco.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hamilton Police responded to Eric Norton's home after receiving a complaint due to his intoxication and the attack of an animal.

Norton told police that the black pit bull came into his yard and wasn't wearing any tags. He decided to bring it inside his home so he could check Facebook to see if anyone had reported the animal missing.

Police said Norton then put the dog in his backroom, not knowing it was the same place his cat was in. The dog then killed the cat and that's when Norton said he "saw red". He dragged the dog outside of his home and swung at him with a machete.

Police said Norton changed his story the second time they questioned him. He originally told police that the dog was outside killing his cat.

Norton told police he was trying to kill the dog, but he missed and ended up slicing him on the shoulder. It ran off injured.

Norton also told police that he went over to the talk to the dog's owner to make things right, but the argument quickly ensued.

Police arrested Norton on Mar. 23, but released him shortly after to a hospital after he claimed to have a medical condition.

Chief Keith Madison with the Hamilton said the arrest warrant is still active and will be issued as soon as Norton is out.

"He'll be arrested for animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor, booked in and placed in county jail. He'll post bond to get out and the case will be presented to the county attorney's office for prosecution and that ranges, in a penalty, not to exceed 4,000 dollars or not to exceed one year in jail or both."

Chief Madison said Norton does have a criminal history with the department.

The dog was taken to a vet clinic in Hamilton and remained there for about a day before being sent back to his family.

The dog is now covered in dozens of stitches, but recovering at home.

KXXV Central Texas News Now was unable speak to the owners on-camera since they are out of town until April 1.

The owners created a Facebook page as well as a GoFundMe to cover the cost of their dog's medical bill.

Chief Madison said the owners will also be served a citation for having an animal at large.

Chief Madison wants the community to know that his department takes animal cruelty seriously and will investigate anyone who is reported for mistreating an animal.

He's asking that everyone do their part to protect their animals by keeping them contained.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.