Police: Man attacks dog with machete in Hamilton

A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
A U.S. law enforcement official says authorities in Seattle have arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the Washington, D.C., region.More >>
The church targeted by a shooter in November will soon rebuild.More >>
The church targeted by a shooter in November will soon rebuild.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
U.S. stocks are edging higher in early trading, adding to big gains from a day earlier.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>