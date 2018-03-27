Holly Tucker delivers meals, serenades Meals on Wheels recipient - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Holly Tucker delivers meals, serenades Meals on Wheels recipients

(Source: Meals on Wheels) (Source: Meals on Wheels)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Country singer and Central Texas native Holly Tucker volunteered her time through Meals on Wheels by making deliveries and serenading recipients. 

Tucker traveled around Waco on Monday with meals and guitar in tow, dropping off food and offering a song to unsuspecting fans. 

She said that being able to give back to the community that she grew up in is special to her.

"It means everything to get to come back to Waco and just give back in any way that I can and just be apart of my own community," Tucker said. "Waco will always be my home and I love getting to do stuff like that."

Tucker added that she had fun going to each home and hopes that more people will volunteer for Meals on Wheels. 

For more information on how to get involved, click here. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

