Prosper Waco hosts informative event about state of education in McLennan County

A nonprofit organization hosted an informational meeting on Tuesday for community members to learn about the state of education at McLennan County schools.

At the Data and Donuts event, Prosper Waco representatives presented data available about education, which is one of the pillars of Prosper Waco. With the information, the group wanted for people to understand the data and start to grasp education outcomes in the community.

In addition, it aims to give people the framework to know how they can help and participate.

“People will hopefully walk away with a sense of there are certain things that are important in terms of community success and have a sense of what’s being done to help address those areas of need in ways that I can be involved, that I can help, that I can support,” Prosper Waco Executive Director Matthew Polk said.

He also hopes that the event also helps to establish a culture in the community of focusing on outcomes.

Prosper Waco hopes to host three to four Data and Donuts events throughout the year.

The next one, which will focus on health will be on June 27.

