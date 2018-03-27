West Texas experiences severe drought while East Texas is under water

Over half of Texas is suffering from severe drought while East Texas has record rainfall during the month of February, the Texas Farm Bureau said.
During the week of March 26, about 61 percent of Texas was impacted by drought. The High Plains region even experienced record low rainfall from November to February, with only 0.38 inches.
In February, East Texas had over 8.09 inches of record rainfall, making it the wettest February in 124 years for the area.
#TxWx is a tale of two stories. 61% of #Texas is suffering from drought conditions, while #EastTexas had record rainfall last month. #TxDrought pic.twitter.com/LLxqy3fbIJ— Texas Farm Bureau (@TexasFarmBureau) March 27, 2018
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.
Country singer and Central Texas native Holly Tucker volunteered her time through Meals on Wheels by making deliveries and serenading recipients.More >>
Country singer and Central Texas native Holly Tucker volunteered her time through Meals on Wheels by making deliveries and serenading recipients.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>