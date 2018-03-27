West Texas experiences severe drought while East Texas is under water

Over half of Texas is suffering from severe drought while East Texas has record rainfall during the month of February, the Texas Farm Bureau said.

During the week of March 26, about 61 percent of Texas was impacted by drought. The High Plains region even experienced record low rainfall from November to February, with only 0.38 inches.

In February, East Texas had over 8.09 inches of record rainfall, making it the wettest February in 124 years for the area.

