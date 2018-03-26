Woodway City Manager resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment

Yost Zakhary has been accused of sexually harassing female employees of the City of Woodway, according to a lawsuit. (Source: City of Woodway)

On April 5, Yost Zakhary resigned from his position as Woodway City Manager.

On Friday, the city council made a unanimous decision to place him on administrative leave.

Zakhary gave the following statement:

It is with a great deal of mixed emotions that I announce my resignation from the City of Woodway. As provided under the terms and conditions of my employment with the City of Woodway, I am providing 60 days written notice in advance of the effective date of my resignation so that my resignation will be effective on June 5, 2018. However, in the event the City Council wishes to formally accept my resignation at an earlier date, then I am agreeable to such earlier effective date. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the City of Woodway for almost 40 years.

The city council will decide the date of his resignation at its meeting on Monday night.

A lawsuit filed against Zakhary on March 26 alleges that he "ridiculed" female employees about their weight, breast size and physical appearance.

Zakhary resigned on March 19 as Director of the Public Safety.

The lawsuit says that Sandra Bickel, an employee of the city for 17 years, filed the lawsuit against Zakhary. The suit claims that Bickel and other female employees of the city were victims of sexual harassment "and/or assault" by Zakhary.

Attorneys Scott James and Ryan Johnson, who are representing Bickel, said that an investigation uncovered that Zakhary allegedly "ridiculed and insulted specific female employees and/or former employees" and "engaged in sexualized, unwanted touching of multiple female employees."

The suit also alleges that Zakhary had taken unauthorized pictures "of at least one female employee's body part on his phone."

"We intend to hold Mr. Zakhary and any City of Woodway public official enabling or protecting him, accountable for Zakhary's sexual misconduct," said James and Johnson.

There was a special city council meeting scheduled for Monday at Woodway City Hall. On the agenda's executive session, it said that the council will deliberate "the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee: Director of Department of Public Safety and City Manager."

At the meeting, the council released this statement:

After receiving and reviewing additional information, the feeling of the council is that more serious action must be taken. However, because there is no action item for tonight's meeting; a meeting for Friday will be scheduled by a posting tomorrow morning to address the matter of Mr. Zakhary's employment. The City of Woodway and its City Council support the City's employees and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct.

Zakhary had been with the City of Woodway since 1979, where he began as a dispatcher. He was appointed Chief of Police in 1985 and City Manager in 2001.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.