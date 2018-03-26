Johnny Manziel, NFL scouts expected to attend Texas A&M Pro Day

Dozens of NFL scouts will be among coaches and front office administrators for Texas A&M's annual Pro Day.

The college announced that the event will be held at McFerrin Indoor Facility on A&M's campus on Tuesday.

The event, which is not public, will feature players such as 2017 Aggies Kalvin Cline, Qualen Cunningham, postgraduates such as Johnny Manziel and others.

