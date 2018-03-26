Chennedy Carter Named AP All-American - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Chennedy Carter Named AP All-American

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M freshman guard Chennedy Carter was named an All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. Carter, the 16th All-American selection in Aggie women’s basketball history, is the first Texas A&M freshman to earn that distinction.

Carter, the National Freshman of the Year by both espnW and USA Today Sports, led Division I freshmen with 22.7 points per game this season, while averaging 4.9 assists and shooting 44.3% from the field. Carter had an outstanding NCAA Tournament, helping the Aggies to the Sweet 16 by averaging 31.3 points per game—the fourth-highest scoring average in the history of the Tournament and a freshman Tournament record.

With her Honorable Mention selection, Carter becomes the first Aggie to be named an AP All-American since Courtney Walker in 2015-16.

The Aggies finished 2017-18 with a 26-10 record, marking the program’s best win total since 2013-14, and the program’s seventh trip to the NCAA Sweet 16.

