Man leaves two notes before killing himself, wife in first murder-suicide in Hewitt's history

Hewitt police found two notes left by an elderly man when they discovered the man and his wife dead in their home on Monday morning. This is the city's first murder-suicide investigation.

Police said 76-year-old Robert Hahn and 73-year-old Barbara Hahn were found in the 1100 block of Steamboat Drive after a family member called the police. The family member went to the house to check on the couple and discovered a note on the door that read, "Do not enter, call Hewitt police."

When police arrived, they found Barbara shot once in the back of the head and lying on the couch. Robert was found in the master bathroom shower with one shot to the head.

A second note was found detailing domestic problems that the two were having.

Police believe the wife was shot on Saturday, and the man shot himself sometime after that.

Hewitt police said it is also the first murder investigation in the city since 1996.

