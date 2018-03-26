Man leaves two notes before killing himself, wife in first murde - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man leaves two notes before killing himself, wife in first murder-suicide in Hewitt's history

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

Hewitt police found two notes left by an elderly man when they discovered the man and his wife dead in their home on Monday morning. This is the city's first murder-suicide investigation. 

Police said 76-year-old Robert Hahn and 73-year-old Barbara Hahn were found in the 1100 block of Steamboat Drive after a family member called the police. The family member went to the house to check on the couple and discovered a note on the door that read, "Do not enter, call Hewitt police."

When police arrived, they found Barbara shot once in the back of the head and lying on the couch. Robert was found in the master bathroom shower with one shot to the head. 

A second note was found detailing domestic problems that the two were having. 

Police believe the wife was shot on Saturday, and the man shot himself sometime after that. 

Hewitt police said it is also the first murder investigation in the city since 1996. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:51:57 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

  • White House: Trump thinks Stormy Daniels lied about threat

    White House: Trump thinks Stormy Daniels lied about threat

    Monday, March 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-03-26 04:49:19 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:52:46 GMT
    (CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."(CBS News/60 Minutes via AP). This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on Sunday, March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes."

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

    In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.

    More >>

  • Stormy Daniels sues Trump's attorney for defamation

    Stormy Daniels sues Trump's attorney for defamation

    Monday, March 26 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:32:28 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:48:57 GMT

    Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN. 

    More >>

    Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who has alleged a sexual encounter with Donald Trump, has filed a lawsuit against the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen for defamation, according to The Washington Post and CNN. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly