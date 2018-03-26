Mark your calendars for the 7th annual CTX ride for a child

For the Mar. 26. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Misty Biddick, executive director of Aware Cenntral Texas, and Jarrod Young from Que for kids about the 7th annual ride for a child event.

During the interview, they talked about how the event got started, as well as other upcoming events.

The purpose of ride for a child is to raise money to prevent child abuse in Central Texas.

