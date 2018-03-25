No. 8 Texas A&M Falls to No. 6 Florida - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 8 Texas A&M Falls to No. 6 Florida

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 8 Texas A&M softball team fell to the sixth-ranked Florida Gators, 10-0, Sunday night at KSP Stadium.

The Gators (26-3, 6-2 SEC) jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first and added a run in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.

Florida pitcher Alecia Ocasio stymied the Texas A&M (29-6, 3-2 SEC) offense, allowing just one hit, a triple to Samantha Show, while striking out six in five innings of work.

Kayla Poynter suffered the loss to move to 1-1 on the year. The freshman allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in 0.2 innings. Trinity Harrington threw 1.1 innings of relief, giving up four hits, four runs and striking out one. Payton McBride closed out the game striking out two in two innings of work.

