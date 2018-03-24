MCC Dance Company claims two ADTS national titles, hosting Natio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC Dance Company claims two ADTS national titles, hosting National Preview Thursday evening

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The MCC Dance Company claimed a pair of national titles at the American Dance/Drill Team Schools (ADTS) Collegiate Championships today at the University of North Texas. The squad won the ADTS National Championship in both the Division III Jazz and Division III Pom categories. The team also finished as the overall first runner-up in Division III.

McLennan will host a free Nationals Preview at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, in The Highlands on the McLennan campus.

The MCC squad will compete in the NDA Collegiate Championships April 5-6 in Daytona Beach.
 

