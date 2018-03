Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is making roster changes.



Following the Bear's practice at McLane Stadium Saturday afternoon, Coach Rhule made the announcement that sophomore linebacker Eric Ogor has been dismissed from the program. He was previously suspended from the team, but he has now been dismissed.

"Eric is no longer with us. It's not one single thing, just repeated violations of the athletic policy. We wish him the best."



Ogor played in ten games for the Bears last season.