Cru men's tennis edged by Schreiner

Cru men's tennis edged by Schreiner

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's tennis team pushed Schreiner to the limit, but the Cru fell just short in a 5-4 loss to the Mountaineers Friday in Kerrville. UMHB drops to 1-2 on the spring with the loss. Schreiner moves to 8-6 on the year with the victory.



Cole Weiss and Jace Mahan gave the Cru its first point with an 8-2 win at #2 doubles. Both players also won singles matches with Weiss taking #2 singles and Mahan winning at #3. Robert Galligan provided the other victory with a win at #5 singles for the Cru.



The UMHB men will return to action with a 10 am home match against Austin College on Saturday. The Cru will then open American Southwest Conference West Division play with a home match against Concordia Texas on Tuesday.

