A&M equestrians blank West Texas A&M on senior day

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team capped off the regular season with a 17-0 victory over West Texas A&M Friday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The win marks the first regular season shutout in program history and breaks the school record for the largest margin of victory. The 17-0 win also ranks fourth in most points scored in a regular season meet since the program began in 1999. In the Hunt Seat Arena, the squad posted their first 10-0 shutout in history, breaking the previous 8-0 record.

"It is always a tough day when the seniors are concentrating on being nostalgic and thinking that this is their last ride, but they rode well. I thank West Texas A&M for coming down here and making the trip. We are excited for what the future holds," head coach Tana McKay said. "It is a great win to come off of the Georgia meet two weeks ago. Coming off that week was a struggle, so this is great for the girls to have this heading into next weekend. We are preparing to head into postseason in just a few short days.”

The Aggies (10-5, 3-3 SEC) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after sweeping Equitation over Fences as Alex Desiderio opened the meet with an 86 to outscore Klarissa Barley’s 70. Caroline Dance followed with an 87-73 win against Brittany Milam where she was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for her efforts. Rachael Hake topped AbbyRae Bradbury, 79-74, before Rebekah Chenelle defeated Daniella Salaverria, 87-71. Scoring the final point of the event, Kai DeVoglaer concluded the sweep with a 79 to better Callie Berg’s 68.

In Horsemanship, A&M remained undefeated as they extended their lead to 9-0. Avery Ellis led the way for the Maroon & White after earning the highest-scoring ride of the day and dominating Hannah Gillmore, 75-67.5. Ashley Davidson tallied a 73.5-68.5 victory over Rayleigh Rowell before Alex Albright, who earned her first MOP of the season, edged out Catherine Johnson, 73.5-70.5. Bailey Cook finished the first half by knocking off Maggie Murphy, 73.5-59.5.

Texas A&M continued their dominance in the Hunt Seat arena after taking Equitation on the Flat, 5-0. The Aggies swept Hunter Seat, which ties the record for most points scored by the Hunt Seat squad in a regular season meet since 2009 against Oklahoma State.

Brianna Peddicord scored the first point with an 80-72 victory over Berg, followed by Maddie Swem toppling Klarissa Barley, 87-61. Desiderio tallied her second point of the day with a 91-85 win over Salaverria, before Chenelle outscored Milam, 91-64. Hake concluded the event with a meet-high 92 to better Bradbury’s 71, while also being named MOP for the fourth time this season.

The Maroon & White closed the meet winning Horsemanship, 3-0. Haley Franc secured the first point for the Aggies by edging out Sunnie Wynn, 71.5-71, prior to Ashton Dunkel dropping Gillmore, 69-66.5. Kalee McCann was named MOP for the third time this season after defeating Maggie Murphy, 71-58.

The Aggies return to action Friday, March 30 in South Carolina as they face off against No. 2 Auburn in the SEC Championship Semifinals at 8 a.m. CT.