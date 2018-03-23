Aggie women take on one seed Notre Dame in Sweet 16

Fourth-seeded Texas A&M takes on No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Spokane Regional Semifinal on Saturday, March 24 at 3 p.m. CT. The Aggies are playing in their seventh Sweet 16, but their first since 2014.



The game is broadcast on ESPN, with Dave Pasch and LaChina Robinson on the call and Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline. Authenticated subscribers can access a stream of the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. The game is also distributed internationally via ESPN Player and on ESPN-affiliated channels across the globe.



In addition, Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the action on the Texas A&M Sports Network, available locally on WTAW 1620 AM and online at 12thMan.com.



The Aggies (26-9) had to rally from 17 points down in a Second Round game against DePaul to qualify for this game. Chennedy Carter, the nation’s leading scorer among freshmen with 22.4 points per game,­ hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds to play to give the Aggies a 80-79 victory at Reed Arena, and send the Aggies to the Sweet 16.



Notre Dame (31-3), who has battled through multiple injuries to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 98-72 victory over Villanova. ArikeOgunbowale leads the Fighting Irish with 20.6 points per game.



The teams are meeting for the first time in the NCAA Tournament since the 2011 National Championship game, a 76-70 Texas A&M victory. Tyra White hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 to play, beating the shot clock buzzer and giving the Aggies a 5-point lead that would prove insurmountable.



The winner of this game faces the winner of No. 2 seed Oregon and No. 11 seed Central Michigan in the Spokane Regional Final, which takes place Monday, March 26 at 8 p.m. CT.