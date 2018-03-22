Killeen police arrest teen wanted for murder in South Texas

The Killeen Police Department said they arrested a teen wanted for murder in Converse, TX on Wednesday.

Police were notified by the Converse Police Department of an active murder investigation that occurred in that city on Feb. 25, 2018.

Police received information that the wanted fugitive in that incident had ties to Killeen.

On Wednesday around 9:45 a.m., detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Special Missions Unit, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested 17-year-old Isaiah Luis Westman without incident.

Westman was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The Converse Police Department and Texas Rangers continue to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.