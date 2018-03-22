Deep in the Heart Film Festival starts in Waco

The Deep in the Heart of Film Festival kicked off in Waco on Thursday night.

The four-day festival is showcasing films from different genres that have not been shown in theaters.

At the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and talk to directors, actors, writers and filmmakers.

"We have a lot of budding filmmakers here who don't feel they have an outlet to show their work. We really want to provide an atmosphere for them to experience good film not just from the state, the U.S. but from around the world," Deep in the Heart Festival Co-director Samuel Thomas said.

Some of the filmmakers participating are from Texas while others come from as far away as Germany.

The films will be showcased at the Waco Hippodrome and Cultivate 7 Twelve on Austin Avenue.

