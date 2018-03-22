No. 4 Aggies Conclude Regular Season Against West Texas A&M

The No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian team wraps up the regular season Friday at 11 a.m. with a matchup against West Texas A&M at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

“We used to compete against them. We spent many years traveling to Canyon, Texas and back and forth. I have known their coach for a while too, so it is exciting that there are teams who are looking at our different format and are interested in it. We are excited to host them and have them down here,” head coach Tana McKay said.

Following the conclusion of the meet, the Aggies will honor their 10 seniors.

“It will be another great, but sad day for our seniors in their last meet at home,” McKay stated. “We have some significant starters who have been a big part of this team for four years and made a significant impact on this team and our championship last year.

“It is always a sad day because you see them as freshmen and think those four years are a long way away, but then all of a sudden it is here. I am excited for them. It is a fun day to be able to take a minute and recognize them and all that they have done over the past four years.”

The Aggies (9-5, 3-3 SEC) are looking to rebound after a 13-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia on March 10. In Horsemanship, Avery Ellis recorded her team-high 11th victory of the season, while Bailey Cook earned the highest-scoring ride of the day after defeating Madison Anger, 76.5-75. Ashton Dunkel secured the sole point for A&M in Reining where she was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP) for the first time this season with her 72.5-71.5 victory over Julia Spreng.

In the Hunt Seat Arena, Rachael Hake earned points in both Equitation on the Flat and Equitation over Fences, while earning her second MOP honor in Fences. Rhian Murphy also outscored Emma Mandarino, 85-82, before Rebekah Chenelle bettered Ali Tritschler, 85.5-84, to win Fences, 3-2.

West Texas A&M is coming off of a 17-3 defeat at Oklahoma State on March 10. The Lady Buffs were led by Abby Rae Bradbury who tallied a 69-68 win in Flat. In Horsemanship, West Texas earned two points from Sunnie Wynn and Kendall Woellmer.

This is the first time the two teams will meet under the current NCEA head-to-head format.