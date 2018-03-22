Bomb squad responds to Hewitt FedEx after employee finds 'leaky package'

The McLennan County Bomb Squad has responded to the FedEx in Hewitt after an employee found a "leaky package."

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said a FedEx employee was handling a package that had a leaky substance and the employee felt ill after touching it.

Hewitt police said the package was taken outside after the employee told his supervisor. The employee then drove himself to the hospital.

A hazmat crew was also brought to the scene. They said the package did not contain hazardous materials.

Deputies said the bomb squad conducted an x-ray to clear the package.

