79 cent Sonic Slushes all day on Thursday

Sonic is selling 79 cent Slushes all day on March 22.
The deal applies to all Famous or Real Fruit medium size Slushes.
Tax is not included in the price.
TOMORROW = 79¢ Famous and Real Fruit Slushes ALL DAY! Spread the word, and swing by with your friends for a sweet treat! ??— Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) March 21, 2018
Med. Size Only. Tax Not Included. Add-Ins Cost Extra. pic.twitter.com/wHLienMLQJ
