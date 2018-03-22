79 cent Sonic Slushes all day on Thursday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

79 cent Sonic Slushes all day on Thursday

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Sonic is selling 79 cent Slushes all day on March 22. 

The deal applies to all Famous or Real Fruit medium size Slushes. 

Tax is not included in the price.

