Texas A&M softball opens summer camp registration

Registration for the 2018 Texas A&M softball summer camps, scheduled for June 10-13 and June 13-16, are now open at www.12thman.com/camps.

Session one is available to anyone aged 12-20, while session two is open for 8-11 year olds. Each camper will receive individual instruction from the Texas A&M staff, current and former Aggie softball players as well as top high school and collegiate coaches.

Overnight attendees will stay at The Callaway House – an off-campus private dorm – and will be provided with three meals a day at the dorms. All campers will also receive a camp T-shirt, a camp photo and a certificate of completion.

The cost for each session, which includes deposit, tuition, insurance, dorm (for resident campers) and meals, is $450 for resident campers and $390 for day campers.