Austin restaurant offers free lunch to law enforcement after bombing suspect found, killed

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
"We are proud of you and THANK YOU," the tweet read.
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

A restaurant in Austin is showing it's appreciation of law enforcement by offering them a hot meal.

Iron Works BBQ in Austin tweeted out that they are offering a free lunch to any on-duty police officers, FBI and ATF agents on Wednesday.

"We are proud of you and THANK YOU," the tweet read. 

On Wednesday, the Austin bombing suspect blew himself up as authorities closed in on him. During his reign of terror, two people died and four were injured

Officials evacuated the area near the suspect's home while they checked for more explosives.

