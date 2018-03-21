Austin restaurant offers free lunch to law enforcement after bombing suspect found, killed

"We are proud of you and THANK YOU," the tweet read. (Source: Twitter)

A restaurant in Austin is showing it's appreciation of law enforcement by offering them a hot meal.

Iron Works BBQ in Austin tweeted out that they are offering a free lunch to any on-duty police officers, FBI and ATF agents on Wednesday.

As a big thank you to our @Austin_Police, @chief_manley, @MayorAdler, @FBI @FBISanAntonio @ATFHQ Iron Works Barbecue is offering FREE LUNCH TODAY to ANY and ALL on duty Police Officers, FBI and ATF Agents today. We are proud of you, and THANK YOU. #AustinBombings @ArtAcevedo — Iron Works BBQ (@ironworksbbq) March 21, 2018

On Wednesday, the Austin bombing suspect blew himself up as authorities closed in on him. During his reign of terror, two people died and four were injured.

Officials evacuated the area near the suspect's home while they checked for more explosives.

