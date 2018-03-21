Police arrest three teens in connection with robbery, kidnapping - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police arrest three teens in connection with robbery, kidnapping

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Quenderrius Jackson (Source: College Station Police) Quenderrius Jackson (Source: College Station Police)
Kelijah Jones (Source: College Station Police Department) Kelijah Jones (Source: College Station Police Department)
Daymian Fuller (Source: College Station Police Department) Daymian Fuller (Source: College Station Police Department)
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

College Station police said that three teens have been arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. 

Police said that on early Sunday morning, three men approached the victim while he was in his vehicle at Vintage Apartments at 1101 Southwest Parkway. They pointed a handgun at the victim and forced him in the backseat of his vehicle. 

The suspects drove the victim to various ATM machines and forced him to withdraw money. Police said that after many unsuccessful attempts, the suspects abandoned the victim in Hearne. 

After investigating, police were able to identify and arrest the suspects. The suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Quenderrius Jackson, 17-year-old Kelijah Jones and 18-year-old Daymian Fuller. All three suspects are from College Station.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Mor'easter? Northeast hit with its fourth storm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:28:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:48:55 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

    The bulk of the snow and sleet was expected to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

    More >>

  • Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Academic says he's being scapegoated in Facebook data case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:44:16 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:46:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million...

    More >>

    The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.

    More >>

  • Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested positive for drugs

    Officer kicked in the face while transporting suspect who tested positive for drugs

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 2:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 18:38:55 GMT
    Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail)Michael Darr (Source: McLennan County Jail)

    The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said an officer was kicked in the face when she was called out to a scene where a man was having a psychotic episode.  

    More >>

    The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said an officer was kicked in the face when she was called out to a scene where a man was having a psychotic episode.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly