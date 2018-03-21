Police arrest three teens in connection with robbery, kidnapping

College Station police said that three teens have been arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Police said that on early Sunday morning, three men approached the victim while he was in his vehicle at Vintage Apartments at 1101 Southwest Parkway. They pointed a handgun at the victim and forced him in the backseat of his vehicle.

The suspects drove the victim to various ATM machines and forced him to withdraw money. Police said that after many unsuccessful attempts, the suspects abandoned the victim in Hearne.

After investigating, police were able to identify and arrest the suspects. The suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Quenderrius Jackson, 17-year-old Kelijah Jones and 18-year-old Daymian Fuller. All three suspects are from College Station.

