Mass warning test to be conducted on Fort Hood at 10 a.m.

There will be a test of the Mass Warning and Notification System on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. on Fort Hood.

There will be a loud siren-like noise followed by a test message broadcast three times along with the message, "Attention, this is a test of the Fort Hood emergency warning system. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency, additional instructions would be broadcast. This is only a test."

The test is being conducted by the Fort Hood Installation Operation Center.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.