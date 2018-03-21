Mass warning test to be conducted on Fort Hood at 10 a.m. - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mass warning test to be conducted on Fort Hood at 10 a.m.

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

There will be a test of the Mass Warning and Notification System on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. on Fort Hood.

There will be a loud siren-like noise followed by a test message broadcast three times along with the message, "Attention, this is a test of the Fort Hood emergency warning system. This is only a test. If this had been an actual emergency, additional instructions would be broadcast. This is only a test."

The test is being conducted by the Fort Hood Installation Operation Center. 

