How you can control your seasonal allergies this spring

Central Texas is filled with lush greenery and beautiful trees like oak and cedar, but as they come back to life more pollen starts to fill the air.

Dr. John McClanahan is a family physician at Hillcrest Bosque Clinic. While there may be no cure for allergies, he said there are precautionary measures you can take to reduce your chances of a major flare-up.

If the spring is your time to have bad allergies, Dr. McClanahan said you should start taking your medications now before the symptoms start.

"We certainly want you to go outdoors and enjoy the spring, so it may be best if you visit with your physician about your best treatment options," Dr. McClanahan said. "How bad are your allergies? Are they controlled with just medications? Or do you actually need allergy testing with the allergy shots to get control of your symptoms?'"

While most allergy symptoms are mild, like cough or congestion, some people may experience chest tightness or shortness of breath.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America reports that allergies are increasing. They affect as many as 30 percent of adults and 40 percent of children.

