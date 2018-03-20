Officials: Man stopped for reckless driving found with AR-15, mu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Officials: Man stopped for reckless driving found with AR-15, multiple drugs

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
A man was arrested and found with many weapons and drugs. (Source: Corsicana Police Department) A man was arrested and found with many weapons and drugs. (Source: Corsicana Police Department)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

A man was arrested after being stopped for reckless driving near Corsicana. 

Corsicana police said that the driver was on West Highway 31. A sheriff's deputy was behind the driver and conducted a traffic stop on W. 7th and S. 12th Street. The officer and deputy saw a prescription pill bottle that did not have the driver's name on them. Another officer that arrived on scene also saw a pistol in plain view. The pistol was checked and had been reported stolen. 

A probable cause search was conducted and officials found an AR-15 rifle with magazines, another pistol, body armor, several baggies of meth and several baggies of MDMA/ecstasy. 

The driver was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance as well as other narcotics and weapons charges. 

