Officials: Man stopped for reckless driving found with AR-15, multiple drugs

A man was arrested and found with many weapons and drugs. (Source: Corsicana Police Department)

A man was arrested after being stopped for reckless driving near Corsicana.

Corsicana police said that the driver was on West Highway 31. A sheriff's deputy was behind the driver and conducted a traffic stop on W. 7th and S. 12th Street. The officer and deputy saw a prescription pill bottle that did not have the driver's name on them. Another officer that arrived on scene also saw a pistol in plain view. The pistol was checked and had been reported stolen.

A probable cause search was conducted and officials found an AR-15 rifle with magazines, another pistol, body armor, several baggies of meth and several baggies of MDMA/ecstasy.

The driver was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance as well as other narcotics and weapons charges.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.