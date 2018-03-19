Robinson named top city to relocate to by moving website - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Robinson named top city to relocate to by moving website

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Destiny DeLillo, the spokesperson for the City of Robinson, is also happy to hear of the national attention.
ROBINSON, TX (KXXV) -

A relocation website called Move Buddha ranks Robinson as the 13th most popular small city in all of the U.S. to relocate to in 2017.

Every month, thousands of people use the moving cost calculator on the site to help plan their relocation. The site then used that data to determine the most searched places in America for relocation. 

Donna Roach moved to Robinson shortly after dropping her son off at Baylor University in Waco back in 2005. The Californian said she was won over by the southern charm of the nearby city.

"Robinson was not as developed when we moved here. There was still a lot of acreage and land and that's what we wanted," Roach said.

Roach also opened up Sherwood Florist in Robinson after buying her home.

"When we moved here, I needed to send flowers to somebody," Roach said. "At the time, there was no flower shop, so we decided we'll open up a flower shop and here we are!"

Roach said she smiles as familiar faces visit the Robinson Center, where her shop is located, each day.

"Everyone knows everyone," Roach said. "Everybody supports everybody. It's very hard to find that anywhere else, I believe."

Roach thinks the strong sense of community is what's making Robinson a hot commodity, along with an affordable cost of living and a great school system.

"To make a list like that, it's great, that's awesome," Roach said. "That means more people will move in!"

Destiny DeLillo, the spokesperson for the City of Robinson, is also happy to hear of the national attention.

"It feels great actually," DeLillo said. "You see everyone growing around you and to know that people are choosing you as their place to live, it feels really good."

Robinson was also ranked in the top 20 safest cities in Texas by the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

