Police: Suspicious package was actually remnants of a high school project

The Marble Falls Police Department said a package that was deemed suspicious was actually the remnants of a high school project.

Police said they are looking for a suspect after they received a report of a suspicious package at a car wash Monday morning.

The communications center received a call at 11:45 a.m. about a suspicious package at the car wash located at 1600 block of Mormon Mill Rd.

Businesses near the area were evacuated and residents in the area were asked to take shelter.

The police department called the Austin Police Department to assist and dispatch their helicopter to bring Explosive Ordinance Technicians from APD and Texas DPS to our aid.

Authorities were able to determine that the package was not an explosive threat, but the remnants from a high school project designed to keep an egg from breaking when dropped from a height.

Police said that a student was cleaning out his vehicle when he left the box on the ground near the trash can because it would not fit.

Traffic was allowed to transit the area immediately.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.