CTX students build sculptures out of canned goods

For the Mar. 19. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Doriann Beverly with Baylor community service and Robert Gager with Shepherd's heart food pantry.

During the interview, they explained why students in Central Texas are building sculptures out of canned goods. Baylor and some Central Texas high schools are collecting canned goods for the needy.

For more information, click here.

