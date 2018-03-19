Baylor students give insight on their broadcast journalism newscasts

For the Mar. 19. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with two broadcast journalism students from Baylor University about their newscast program.

During the interview, Bailey Brammer, LTVN broadcast managing editor, and Christy Soto, editor-in-chief of the Lariat and newscast producer, explained what they do for the newscasts, and how you can watch them.

