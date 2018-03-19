Man accused of murdering wife in front of kids found in Central Texas

A Florida man accused of murdering his wife in front of his three children was found in Central Texas this morning.

McLennan County deputies said they were alerted by Florida authorities that Maclovio Salas Martinez might be in McGregor, where he is known to have family.

McGregor police were the first agency to find the location of Salas. Early Monday morning they set up a perimeter around his location and waited for SWAT assistance.

Deputies said Martinez was sleeping in his black Toyota Camry with the doors locked. Officials broke a window, pulled him out of the car and took him into custody around 4 a.m.

The car has since been impounded. Deputies said it is considered part of the crime scene from Florida.

Florida authorities are flying to Central Texas on Monday to conclude their investigation.

