10-year-old girl collects supplies for military working dogs deployed overseas

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
(Source: Wendy Sledd) (Source: Wendy Sledd)
COPPERAS COVE, TX (KXXV) -

At just 10 years old, Kaydence Roberts is proving that anyone can make a difference.

Roberts wrapped up her Spring Break by giving back to our four-legged heroes serving overseas.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mar. 18, Roberts stood outside a Walmart in Copperas Cove collecting donations and supplies for military working dogs deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq.

She asked for items like toys, treats and bathing products.

Roberts said animals are near and dear to her heart. Her father is also serving in the Army and her grandparents are veterans, making this cause even more special to her.

"When you're not a military kid, you're just like 'oh, it's okay, that's cool you don't really need to help them' but then once you learn more about it, you're like 'yea, they do a lot,'" Roberts said.

Roberts' grandmother, Dawn Hale, was also there to support her. She said she couldn't be more proud of her granddaughter and the work she's doing.

"It just goes to show, you know, you don't need to be a grown-up, an adult. You can be a kid and make such a difference," Hale said.

Roberts collected $1,000 in donations and seven shopping carts full of supplies.

"You're not too little," Roberts said. "Whatever age, you can do whatever you want."

This is the second year she's done the collection drive. Last year, Roberts collected 13 carts full of supplies.

Roberts has also been selected as a Central Texas Incredible Kid for her community service efforts.

For more information on Kaydence's Military K-9 Collection, you can email fivehillspageant@gmail.com

