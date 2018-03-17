No. 7 Texas A&M Tops Michigan State, 5-1

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Michigan State, 5-1, on day three of the Reveille Classic Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

After the Spartans (10-12) took the lead on a solo home run in the first, the Aggies (27-4) responded in the fourth with two runs on a RBI single from Samantha Show.

The Maroon and White posted a three-run fifth inning with a Tori Vidales RBI single and a Sarah Hudek RBI double to give them a 5-1 advantage.

Hudek went 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI, two doubles and a run while Show recorded two RBI and Vidales drove in her 36th run of the season.

In the circle, Show earned the win to move to 8-2 on the season. The junior allowed five hits, one run and two walks while fanning six.