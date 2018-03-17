No. 7 Texas A&M Tops Michigan State, 5-1 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 7 Texas A&M Tops Michigan State, 5-1

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Michigan State, 5-1, on day three of the Reveille Classic Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

After the Spartans (10-12) took the lead on a solo home run in the first, the Aggies (27-4) responded in the fourth with two runs on a RBI single from Samantha Show.

The Maroon and White posted a three-run fifth inning with a Tori Vidales RBI single and a Sarah Hudek RBI double to give them a 5-1 advantage.

Hudek went 3-for-3 on the day with two RBI, two doubles and a run while Show recorded two RBI and Vidales drove in her 36th run of the season.

In the circle, Show earned the win to move to 8-2 on the season. The junior allowed five hits, one run and two walks while fanning six.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Texas A&M Defeats No. 33 Arkansas, 4-2

    Texas A&M Defeats No. 33 Arkansas, 4-2

    Saturday, March 17 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-03-18 00:27:30 GMT
    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell behind early but battled back to get an important 4-2 Southeastern Conference victory over No. 33 Arkansas today at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies, who were hosting their Legacy Reunion Match and had many of the program’s former players in attendance, improve to 12-4 overall and even their conference record at 3-3. Arkansas suffered its fourth consecutive loss and falls to 5-9 overall, including 1-4 in conferenc...More >>
    The Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell behind early but battled back to get an important 4-2 Southeastern Conference victory over No. 33 Arkansas today at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies, who were hosting their Legacy Reunion Match and had many of the program’s former players in attendance, improve to 12-4 overall and even their conference record at 3-3. Arkansas suffered its fourth consecutive loss and falls to 5-9 overall, including 1-4 in conferenc...More >>

  • No. 7 Texas A&M Tops Michigan State, 5-1

    No. 7 Texas A&M Tops Michigan State, 5-1

    Saturday, March 17 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-03-17 22:47:55 GMT
    The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Michigan State, 5-1, on day three of the Reveille Classic Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex. After the Spartans (10-12) took the lead on a solo home run in the first, the Aggies (27-4) responded in the fourth with two runs on a RBI single from Samantha Show. The Maroon and White posted a three-run fifth inning with a Tori Vidales RBI single and a Sarah Hudek RBI double to give them a 5-1 advantage. Hudek went 3-for-3 on t...More >>
    The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Michigan State, 5-1, on day three of the Reveille Classic Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex. After the Spartans (10-12) took the lead on a solo home run in the first, the Aggies (27-4) responded in the fourth with two runs on a RBI single from Samantha Show. The Maroon and White posted a three-run fifth inning with a Tori Vidales RBI single and a Sarah Hudek RBI double to give them a 5-1 advantage. Hudek went 3-for-3 on t...More >>

  • UConn upsets A&M softball

    UConn upsets A&M softball

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:11:22 GMT

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly