Texas A&M Women's Basketball Hosts No. 5 Seed DePaul With Sweet 16 On The Line Sunday

No. 4 seed Texas A&M looks for its seventh Sweet 16 appearance, but its first since 2014, hosting No. 5 seed DePaul in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round, Sunday at Reed Arena.

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s game, and can be purchased online at aggi.es/2ndround. Parking is $5 at any Reed Arena lot for the game, or free with any valid Texas A&M parking permit.

The game is broadcast on ESPN2 with Andraya Carter and Lowell Galindo on the call, and is market-protected on cable systems in Texas and the Chicagoland area. Fans with satellite subscriptions nationwide can check their local listings for their dedicated feed of the game. Authenticated subscribers can access the game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app as well.

Radio listeners can tune into Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz’s broadcast across the Texas A&M Sports Network, available locally in Bryan-College Station on WTAW 1620 and online at 12thMan.com.

The Aggies (25-9) are coming off of a 89-76 win over No. 13 seed Drake in the First Round Friday. Chennedy Carter led the Aggies with 26 points, 11 assists and six steals in the game.

DePaul (27-7) reached the Second Round with a 90-79 win over No. 12 seed Oklahoma on Friday. All five Blue Demon starters are averaging 10+ points per game, led by Mart’e Grays with 14.4 points.

This is the second time these two teams have met in the NCAA Tournament, marking the first time in 38 NCAA Tournament games that Texas A&M has faced a team for a second time. The Aggies beat DePaul 84-65 in the 2014 NCAA Sweet 16 in the Lincoln Regional.

The winner of this game faces the winner No. 1 seed Notre Dame and No. 9 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, March 24 in Spokane, Wash.