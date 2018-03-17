Severe thunderstorm warnings canceled for all Central Texas coun - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Severe thunderstorm warnings canceled for all Central Texas counties

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

All severe thunderstorm warnings have been canceled for all Central Texas counties. 

A new severe thunderstorm warning was issued for west Milam and southern Bell, northern Madison and southern Leon counties until 9:15 p.m.

The warning has been canceled for Hill, Hamilton, Navarro, Bosque and Mills counties. 

Golf size hail reported in Moody by the National Weather Service. 

