Texas ends season with loss to Nevada

Baylor baseball won a 2-0 decision over No. 8 Texas Tech in the opener of the teams’ first Big 12 series on Friday night at Baylor Ballpark.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied in the bottom of the eighth only to see LeTourneau push the game-winning run across the plate in the top of the ninth as the Yellowjackets took a 6-5 victory over the Cru Friday night in Belton.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor softball team split a doubleheader with Concordia Texas Friday afternoon in Belton, beating the Tornados 5-3 before dropping the second game 10-7.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team swept day two of the Reveille Classic as they defeated Marist, 7-0, and UConn, 4-0, Friday at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
National Freshman of the Year Chennedy Carter led No. 4 seed Texas A&M with 26 points, to help the Aggies defeat No. 13 seed Drake 89-76 Friday in the First Round of the 2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship at Reed Arena.More >>
