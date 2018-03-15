Baylor women's basketball hosts Grambling State for NCAA tournament

Second-seeded and second-ranked Baylor opens 2018 NCAA Tournament action against 15th-seeded Grambling on Friday, March 16 at approximately 6:30 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. The Lady Bears’ first round game begins 30-minutes following the conclusion of the 4 p.m. first round game between seventh-seeded Michigan and 11th-seeded Northern Colorado in Waco, Texas.

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.