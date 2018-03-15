Baylor women's basketball hosts Grambling State for NCAA tournam - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor women's basketball hosts Grambling State for NCAA tournament

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Second-seeded and second-ranked Baylor opens 2018 NCAA Tournament action against 15th-seeded Grambling on Friday, March 16 at approximately 6:30 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. The Lady Bears’ first round game begins 30-minutes following the conclusion of the 4 p.m. first round game between seventh-seeded Michigan and 11th-seeded Northern Colorado in Waco, Texas.

FOLLOW ALONG

Friday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) calling the action. Fans can also tune in to Rick May (play-by-play) and Lori Fogleman (analyst) on the Baylor Sports Network, IMG College and 1660AM and 99.1FM in Waco.

  • SportsMore>>

  • BU football's new look Bears open spring practice

    BU football's new look Bears open spring practice

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:43:50 GMT

    Baylor opened spring practice Thursday and the same players that looked overwhelmed at times last season now looked comfortable with a staff and teammates that they've gone to battle with.

    More >>

    Baylor opened spring practice Thursday and the same players that looked overwhelmed at times last season now looked comfortable with a staff and teammates that they've gone to battle with.

    More >>

  • Baylor baseball opens Big 12 play against Texas Tech

    Baylor baseball opens Big 12 play against Texas Tech

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:13:37 GMT

    Baylor baseball begins Big 12 play with a weekend home series vs. No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor Ballpark. Games are slated for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW-Plus.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball begins Big 12 play with a weekend home series vs. No. 8 Texas Tech at Baylor Ballpark. Games are slated for 6:35 p.m. CT Friday on FOX College Sports, 2:05 p.m. Saturday on FOX Sports Southwest and 1:05 p.m. Sunday on FSSW-Plus.

    More >>

  • UConn upsets A&M softball

    UConn upsets A&M softball

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:11 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:11:22 GMT

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team fell to UConn, 6-1, Thursday night on the opening day of the Reveille Classic at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly