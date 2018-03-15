AT&T customers experiencing outages in Mexia - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

AT&T customers experiencing outages in Mexia

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: AT&T) (Source: AT&T)
MEXIA, TX (KXXV) -

The Limestone County Emergency Mangement said on Facebook that AT&T service around Mexia is out. 

The outage is affecting landline telephones, most, but not all AT&T cell phones and internet service for AT&T customers. 

Restoration is expected after 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

