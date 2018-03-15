Authorities arrest several Central Texans on federal drug trafficking charges

Federal, state and local authorities arrested ten people from Central Texas indicted on federal drug trafficking charges on Thursday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury this week returned two related indictments charging those individuals, as well as four individuals who were previously arrested, with one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth.

The indictments allege that since at least Oct. 2016, the defendants have been responsible for a crystal methamphetamine supply network based in Hesperia, California, and a methamphetamine distribution network based in Waco.

The following is the list of the defendants:

41-year-old Darris Kinita Thompson (aka “Piru”) of Waco

49-year-old Sedric Barshea Thompson of Waco

32-year-old Meagan Anaise Keel of Waco

46-year-old Christopher Derric Blount of Waco

50-year-old Darrell Wayne Moore of Waco

27-year-old Ulis Howard Alexander of Waco

30-year-old Chelsea Laine Early Graves of Waco

41-year-old Lamont Alexander Taylor of Waco

55-year-old Ruby Clara Williams of Waco

27-year-old Joe Angel Gayton of Waco

38-year-old Johnny Perez, Jr. of Wichita Falls

Four other people were previously arrested.

36-year-old Johnny Casillas of Waco

25-year-old Francisco Resendiz-Martinez of Hesperia, CA

53-year-old Patricia Ferrer of Hesperia, CA

40-year-old Veronica Barraza Real of Hesperia, CA

During the investigation, authorities seized over 26 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, over 330 pounds of marijuana, and approximately 1,000 tabs of Xanax.

Given the drug quantity charged, if the defendants are convicted they will be subject to significant sentencing ranges--between ten years and life in federal prison for some defendants, and between five years and 40 years for others.

All but two of the defendants will remain in federal custody pending detention hearings anticipated for next week in Waco.

