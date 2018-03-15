FDA planning to lower nicotine in cigarettes - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

FDA planning to lower nicotine in cigarettes

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
The Food and Drug Administration is planning on reducing the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to make them less addictive and essentially save more lives. 

 FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement that cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans every single year.

"The ANPRM being issued today provides a wide-ranging review of the current scientific understanding about the role nicotine plays in creating or sustaining addiction to cigarettes and seeks comments on key areas, as well as additional research and data for public review, as we continue our consideration of developing a nicotine product standard," said Gottlieb.

The agency is asking for public comment on several aspects of the issue.

Gottlieb said on Twitter this is a "historic first step." 

