Baylor football preps to open spring practice

Bears head coach Matt Rhule opened his Wednesday news conference by announcing four players that would not participate in spring practice.

Rhule said the players are suspended for various reasons and he would not give specifics. Some of the athletes are involved in an ongoing sexual assault investigation, but the university is not identifying which ones.

Another hot topic? Injuries. Rhule says starting quarterback Charlie Brewer is still rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered against TCU last season. The Big 12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the year will be on a "pitch count," so that leaves freshman Gerry Bohannon and walk-on Preston Heard as the lone signal callers on the depth chart.

Rhule went on to announce former Baylor QB and China Spring coach Shawn Bell would take over the on-field coaching duties with the offensive line. An injury is forcing 47-year-veteran George DeLeone to step off the field, but he will assist Bell in an advisory capacity.

Baylor emphasized their team is stronger and faster than last season, adding that their now available transfers and redshirts should bolster a team that finished 1-11 last season.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.