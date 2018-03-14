Amber Alert canceled after two 3-year-olds from San Antonio were found safe in Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued for two three-year-olds from San Antonio. (Source: Texas DPS)

An Amber Alert has been canceled after two three-year-olds from San Antonio were found safe in Florida, according to KSAT.

San Antonio police were searching for Kinsley and Kolby Hernandez.

Police believe that Leslie Hernandez was connected to their abduction.

Police found the children with the mother, Leslie Hernadez in Panama City, Florida after the U.S. Marshals Service found Hernandez at a Goodwill donation station where she resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Hernandez faces charges of injury to the elderly and inference with child custody, both state jail felonies.

Authorities will make arrangements to return the children to San Antonio.

