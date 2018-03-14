Baylor softball slips against Texas State

No. 11/13 Baylor softball (17-4) jumped to an early lead, but failed to add on after a late push by the Bobcats, dropping a 5-2 decision to RV/NR Texas State (19-7) on Wednesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Gia Rodoni (9-3) got off to a strong start, keeping the Bobcats off the board through the first four frames, but struggling late. She finished with 5.1 innings of work, allowing six hits and five runs, but striking out eight with two walks.

Regan Green closed out the final 1.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits with no runs and a strikeout.

For the Baylor offense, a quick attack in the home half of the first grabbed the early lead for the Lady Bears.

Five-straight singles plated two runs for BU, led off by a single through the middle from Nicky Dawson.

Jessie Scroggins legged out another infield single, moving Dawson to second. Both would advance into scoring position on a passed ball for Goose McGlaun.

McGlaun laced a single to centerfield to score Dawson, moving Scroggins to third.

Carlee Wallace dropped a single in between the Bobcat defenders in shallow centerfield, scoring Scroggins to give BU the 2-0 lead after one.

The teams kept each other off the board until a two-run TXST home run drew the game back even in the top of the fifth.

The Bobcats would take a three-spot in the top of the sixth to take the lead, closing out the 5-2 win to spoil the Baylor team’s return to Getterman Stadium after an extended trip away from home.