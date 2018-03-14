Former police chief charged with sexual assault resigns from fire chief position in other town

A Central Texas association of volunteer firefighters wants to put the past behind them as their former leader faces charges.

The Falls County Volunteer Firefighters association held a meeting Wednesday night to talk about business, and the elephant in the room.

"His letter states to all, I've decided to step down from my position as chair of this association. I feel that this too shall pass, but I don't want to bring any extra light on this association and on the Golinda VFD. It hurts very much to do this but this shall be done until justice is served."

That was the letter Quincy Lee gave to the Falls County Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Rodney Hall, who was serving as the vice chairman of the Falls County Volunteer Firefighters Association, read the letter at a meeting Wednesday night.

After reading that, members voted to make Hall the chairman once again. Hall said he had already served in that position for 14 years.

Lee is the former Rosebud Police chief who is accused of a second-degree felony sexual assault charge. The victim told police that Lee would force her to have sex with him in exchange for keeping her out of trouble for drinking while on probation.

In August, Lee resigned after an officer submitted a complaint against him. He had been with the department for almost five years.

Central Texas News Now got confirmation Wednesday night that Lee also resigned from his positions as chairman of the Falls County Volunteer Firefighters Association and as chief of the Golinda Volunteer Fire Department.

Rodney told us that while he is shocked by the news, he wants to help everyone move forward.

"I'm all about moving forward. I've been in this for 32 years now, in the fire service. So for me, it's about promoting a positive environment for the fire departments and the fire association and, you know, kind of showcase what we do to help the citizens of Falls County, and of course, the state of Texas," Hall said.

We also learned Wednesday that Lee, who was a stakeholder with Executive Elite Security Protection Service in Waco, resigned. The woman we spoke with on the phone, however, could not tell us when. We asked to talk with the former chief, but weren't able to do so.

Meanwhile, Hall said they the Falls County Volunteer Firefighters Association has several training events and fundraisers coming up. He said he would love for people to come out and support them.

Hall said the Chilton Fire Department will hold a barbecue and bingo fundraiser on March 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Golinda Fire Department will do a breakfast on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and finally the Rosebud Fire Department will host a 'Poor Man's Dinner' on April 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You are welcome at any of the events to support the fire departments.



