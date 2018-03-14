Natural gas flaring happening Thursday morning in Robinson - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Natural gas flaring happening Thursday morning in Robinson

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Flaring is expected in Robinson Thursday morning. (Source: Atmos Energy) Flaring is expected in Robinson Thursday morning. (Source: Atmos Energy)
ROBINSON, TX (KXXV) -

Atmos Energy will be flaring natural gas Thursday morning. 

The company said that it will be flaring natural gas from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. southeast of Greig Drive in Robinson. 

"Flaring" is when natural gas is burned from a specific section so that employees can work on that section. Residents and motorists will notice a large, controlled flame and noise. 

