Natural gas flaring happening Thursday morning in Robinson

Atmos Energy will be flaring natural gas Thursday morning.

The company said that it will be flaring natural gas from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. southeast of Greig Drive in Robinson.

"Flaring" is when natural gas is burned from a specific section so that employees can work on that section. Residents and motorists will notice a large, controlled flame and noise.

