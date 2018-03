The Highlassies Softball squad swept the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards for March 4-10. Freshman third baseman Emeri Eubanks was named the Position Player of the Week and sophomore Victoria Vasquez was the Pitcher of the Week.

Eubanks, from West, batted .500 in the Highlassies’ four games with three home runs, nine RBIs and four runs scored. In the 11-1 win at Grayson, she went 3-4 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Vasquez of San Marcos made two appearances in the circle for the Highlassies last week, picking up two wins. In 13 innings, she allowed one earned run on five hits and recorded 18 strikeouts including 10 in the 4-1 win over Weatherford.