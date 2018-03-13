Highlander's Talton earns NJCAA All-region accolade

McLennan forward Jashawn Talton has been named to the NJCAA Region V All-Region Team. The sophomore from Oklahoma City averaged 12.7 points per game and led the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game. He was also second in the conference with a 58.6 field goal percentage and was named the North Texas Junior College Athletics Conference (NTJCAC) Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.